WATCH: Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals Regis Philbin's Depression Before Passing

Kathie Lee Gifford is opening up about the mindset of her friend and former talk show co-host, Regis Philbin, before his death in July. Gifford appeared on The Talk, where she disclosed Philbin struggled with depression because he wasn't able to go out and perform due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gifford revealed to the panelists,

He had been depressed in the weeks and months earlier, because of Covid. Regis couldn't perform anywhere, nobody was out and about, he couldn't be Regis for people, you know. And it broke his heart. One of his dearest friends had just recently died of Covid, so he was pretty much in a depression I think, his wife said. Regis just lived to make people happy. He certainly made me happy for the 35 years that we were great friends.

Gifford also discussed Philbin's wife Joy, who told Gifford the last time she heard him have a good laugh was when he spent time with with his old friend. Gifford stated,

Later after he passed, two weeks later, Joy told me that that was the last time she heard him laugh, was when he was at my house. So, that was a sweet gift from God to me that he blessed that friendship even at the very end. There was nobody like him ever, and there will never be another like him, ever.

