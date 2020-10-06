Heather Tom

Abner . . . er . . . Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is having the hardest time believing anything Katie Kravitz (Heather Tom) tells him. She relates the story of Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Shauna's (Denise Richards) misdeeds in Sin City to push through the divorce so they could get Ridge remarried lickety-split. Katie relates that Quinn doesn't see it as lies or manipulation, but resourcefulness.

Katie acknowledges that she caught Ridge off guard and needed to tell him before he got married . . . again. Katie understands (she's doing all the talking here) that Ridge would have stepped off before the big moment because he said he loved Brooke. She then points out that he and Brooke would still be married if Quinn and Shauna didn't interfere and dupe him like the drunk dog that he was.

