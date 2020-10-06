Robert Scott Wilson

We begin our day in Salem with Tripp (Lucas Adams) telling Steve (Stephen Nichols) he's not the father of Allie's (Lindsay Arnold) baby cuz he ain't been nekkid with her!

At Nicole's (Arianne Zucker) place, Lani (Sal Stowers) is trying to get the story of what did happen out of a weeping Allie. She wants to report a rape. Tearfully, Allie says she was the victim.

At the Salem PD, D.A. Trask (Tina Huang) tells Eli (Lamon Archey) that she believes Lani is worth more as a cop than in the pokey. She needs undeniable proof that Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is guilty of sticking the shiv to Victor (John Aniston). If he can do that, she'll let Lani walk. Eli thinks the situation is complex, while Melinda's convinced it's pretty damn simple . . . and she's the one in charge.

At the Brady Pub, Roman (Josh Taylor) is setting up for Halloween . . . maybe reminiscing about his daughter Cassie falling dead out of a bleeding piñata . . . when in walks Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). She came over just to visit Roman, who wants some help with his decorations. Eric was supposed to help, but he's off galavanting in the Congo. Roman seems very down that all of his people have left Salem . . . for now. He's the most down about Ciara Alice (Victoria Konefal).

Cut back to the Salem PD where Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) have returned to hear what Vincent (Michael Teh) has to say. Hope tries to calm Ben down, but Vincent would like him to hang tight. Hope wants to know if Ciara Alice is still alive. Menacing music ensues and the scene ends.

That's how our day began in Salem, what did YOU think of the rest of the episode? Watch the video below and sound off in the comments!