Tamron Hall's Talk Show Renewed for Third Season

Tamron Hall just debuted the second season of her eponymous talk show, but she's already getting a third season! Deadline announced that the Emmy-winning journalist and host has had her chatfest renewed by Walt Disney Television.

RELATED: Tamron Hall's Talk Show Gets Second Run on OWN

Hall is expected to confirm the news on her show today. Disney cleared Tamron Hall for its third season (to air in 2021-2022) on ABC Owned Television Stations Group.

William Burton, SVP, Syndication, Daytime & Sports, ABC Entertainment, said:

Tamron and our team aggressively came out of the starting block for a fantastic first month of our new season. From exclusive newsmaking interviews to compelling conversations, we look forward to the Tamron Hall show remaining a daytime destination for viewers for years to come.

Congrats to the #TamFam!