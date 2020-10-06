Bryton James, Brytni Sarpy

Devon (Bryton James) emphasizes to Elena (Brytni Sarpy) there's nothing happening between him and Amanda (Mishael Morgan). He tells her she's nothing like Hilary at all, and considers her family. Devon tells Elena he loves her and their life together, but realizes something's wrong. Elena says she will tell him everything.

Amanda is jingling Nate's (Sean Dominic) phone, but he's not picking up. He's busy drinking alone at Society . . . full of those pesky pent up emotions.

Elena says the influx of patients at the clinic that late at night overwhelmed her. Devon showers her with all of the compliments that ultimately make Elena feel even worse than she already does. She starts crying and hugs him. Elena says she's sorry, but Devon doesn't understand why . . . except that she's dead tired (and we know the real reason why).

They kiss and exchange I love yous before she heads upstairs . . . alone. Devon slowly wanders to the kitchen, looking somewhat perplexed. Elena pauses on the stairs, looks down at Devon, and starts to cry.

