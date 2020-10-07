All My Children Alum Ben Jorgensen Passes Away at 51

Former All My Children and As the World Turns actor Ben Jorgensen has passed away at age 51. Jorgensen rose to fame as gay teen Kevin Sheffield on AMC; he also played a young Chris Hughes on ATWT. His one-time AMC co-star Brian Gaskill (ex-Bobby) shared the sad news on Instagram.

Gaskill said:

My understanding is it was suicide. I have heard he suffered from Bipolar disorder but as I have not spoke to him in years I do not know all the details. I just want to remember the good times we had on the set of All My Children 24 years ago. He was a good guy and had the courage to play a gay teenager on tv back when it was nowhere near as common to have representation as it is today.