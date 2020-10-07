Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of October 5, 2020 - Daytime Confidential

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of October 5, 2020

Author:
Publish date:
Marie Wilson

Marie Wilson

As the World Turns

  • Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) will belt out her signature tunes in Lea Salonga in Concert, world premiering on Nov. 27 as part of PBS' “Broadway’s Best” portion of its Great Performances series
  • Paul Leyden (ex-Simon) is directing action-comedy Chick Fight, starring Alec Baldwin and Malin Akerman; the film is set to be released on Nov. 13. Watch a brief trailer below

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

  • Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel) has been cast in Netflix's live-action musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, premiering Nov. 13. Watch the trailer below

One Life to Live 

Passions

The Young and the Restless

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories