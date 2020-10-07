Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of October 5, 2020
- Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) will belt out her signature tunes in Lea Salonga in Concert, world premiering on Nov. 27 as part of PBS' “Broadway’s Best” portion of its Great Performances series
- Paul Leyden (ex-Simon) is directing action-comedy Chick Fight, starring Alec Baldwin and Malin Akerman; the film is set to be released on Nov. 13. Watch a brief trailer below
- Amy Stoch (ex-Britta) stars in the new film Bill & Ted Face the Music
- Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe) and Kassie DePaiva (ex-Eve) will guest star on Season 3 of the webseries It Girls on the Stoop, the show confirmed on Twitter
- Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel) has been cast in Netflix's live-action musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, premiering Nov. 13. Watch the trailer below
- Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) has created a line of spiritual oils called Queen's Curios
- Marie Wilson (ex-Karen) will appear in the indie thriller Disrupted, launching this November
- Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) stars in the action short film Puncture
- Demi Moore (ex-Jackie) appeared in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, a fashion show available on Amazon Prime
- James DePaiva (ex-Max) will guest star on Season 3 of the webseries It Girls on the Stoop, created by Hillary B. Smith (ex-Nora) and Crystal Chappell (ex-Maggie)
- Judith Light (ex-Karen) stars in the drama Ms. White Light, set to be released digitally in North America on Oct. 6
- Natalie Zea (ex-Gwen) will recur on Season 2 of CBS comedy The Unicorn
- Abhi Sinha (ex-Ravi) is headed to S.W.A.T. this fall, the actor confirmed on Instagram
- Tatyana Ali (ex-Roxanne) stars in the inspirational film The Reason, debuting Dec. 15
- Zach Tinker (Fen) stars in the new webseries Happy Hazel; watch the trailer here
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will host Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event, airing Oct. 26 on CBS
- Michael Damian (ex-Danny) will direct Hallmark's A Christmas Waltz, airing Nov. 28 at 8 PM EST
- Noemi Gonzalez (ex-Mia) has been confirmed to star in the Netflix show Selena; the show has now gotten a premiere date - Dec. 4. Watch the teaser trailer below