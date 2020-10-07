Courtney Hope Proudly Shows Off New The Young and the Restless Dressing Room

Steven Bergman Photography

Genoa City is about to get a big dose of Sally Spectra, as The Bold and the Beautiful alum Courtney Hope is reprising the role on The Young and the Restless. The actress proudly shared a pic of her dressing room on Instagram.

On her first day at work, she re-posted a pic from the Y&R main account, adding, "New city, same sass":

