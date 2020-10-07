Courtney Hope/CBS

We finally know who Courtney Hope will be playing on The Young and the Restless. The Bold and the Beautiful alum is crossing over as that flame-haired fashion designer with an iconic name, Sally Spectra!

"We really enjoyed Courtney's work on The Bold and the Beautiful," said Y&R Co-Executive Producer and Head Writer Josh Griffith in a statement. "Sally Spectra is a colorful character that fans love watching. We are excited for her to stir things up in Genoa City and join our talented cast."

Hope originated the role of Sally Spectra's (Darlene Conley) namesake niece in 2017 on B&B. She last aired on Y&R's sister soap earlier this year.

Watch for Sally to show up in Genoa City "looking to make a fresh start, while doing her best to keep her colorful past a secret," according to Y&R's spokesperson. A consummate schemer, Sally hits Wisconsin with an agenda and a few surprising connections to key players, including department store heiress Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman).