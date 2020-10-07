Days of Our Lives Recap: Philip Returns From His Unfortunate Incarceration to Irk Xander

Jay Kenneth Johnson

We begin our day in Salem with Xander (Paul Telfer) sneering at an article describing Philip's (Jay Kenneth Johnson) recent arrest. He calls for Helen, but gets Charlie (Mike C. Manning) instead - the new intern. Xander sends him to fetch a protein shake. Before he can hit the road, Philip enters - much to Xander's chagrin.

In Horton Square, Allie (Lindsay Arnold) takes a seat and recalls how mere moments earlier she reported her rape to Lani (Sal Stowers). Here comes Claire (Isabel Durant) to give her a little familial comfort.

At Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve's (Stephen Nichols) place, Lani tells Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Steve that someone has made allegations against him.

Side Note: Is it just me or did Tripp appear to nod as if he knew this was coming?

At the Salem Inn, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is on the phone with Brady, who lets her know that Rachel is hanging out with her newly volatile Grandpa John (Drake Hogestyn). Someone is at the door. Kristen thinks it's Belle, but unfortunately for her, it's Eli (Lamon Archey) . . . and he's on a Trask task.

Side Note: I wonder who will tell Rachel that mommy used to have a serious case of the hots for Grandpa John?

