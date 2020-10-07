DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Steffy goes to rehab on The Bold and the Beautiful. Ridge and Shauna's wedding plans go from zero to 60.

Is Days of Our Lives setting up a good Salem rivalry between Trip and Allie's families? Both Allie and Trip are telling different stories. What will happen with their mother's return to Salem? Is it possible there's a third person involved?

Doctor O is behind Dante's mission on General Hospital. Is there a connection between her and Cyrus too? She has under world contacts and how would Cyrus know to put Britt in charge? Is GH developing a Ned/Alexis/Valentine triangle?

Billy is going in on Adam, but Victoria is equally responsible on The Young and the Restless. How will Nick react to Victoria's schemes once again impacting his children? Ashley is back, but none of us want to watch Dina's latest mystery. Amanda continues to search for connections to Hilary.

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

