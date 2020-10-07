Kim Delaney

Reporter Jackie Templeton hasn't been seen in Port Charles in decades . . . until today. Kim Delaney stepped into the memorable General Hospital role, which was originated by Demi Moore in 1982.

Jackie was summoned by Lulu (Emme Rylan) to help nail Cyrus (Jeff Kober), who has a secret agenda for the future of the hospital. While she was at Metro Court, she ran into her old flame, Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers).

Are you excited to see Jackie back in town? What would like to see her get into? Let us know your First Impressions of Kim Delaney in the comments below!