General Hospital star Josh Swickard (Chase) is getting a new on-screen family member. Daytime superstar Kim Delaney (ex-Jenny, All My Children) has joined the show as his mom, journalist Jackie Templeton!

Swickard told TV Insider:

I found out very recently, a few weeks ago. I saw [Kim] on set and said, ‘Oh, who’s this wonderful new character?’ I was told: ‘It’s your mother.’ Kim and I sat down and talked and got to know each other. We did our first few scenes together. It was this instant feel of a mother-son relationship. After the second scene, we both thought, ‘Oh, this is going to work.’ When we met, I said, ‘You sound and look so familiar.’ I did my due diligence and looked up who she was. I feel honored to do scenes with her.

Fans may remember that Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and Chase are paternal half-brothers, sharing a father, Gregory Chase (James Read). Finn was estranged from Gregory, whom he felt moved on from his mom's death too fast...with Chase's mother, whom we now know to be Jackie. Perhaps relations between Finn and his stepmom will come to a head on-screen!

Swickard added that Finn and Chase's relationship will continue to develop. He shared:

When I first started it was, "Finn really wants to hate Chase and Chase really wants to like him." There were musings and rumors [as to why]. Now, it’s all becoming clear. Recently, I was on set late one night watching, thinking this is some good stuff. My hat’s off to the writers.

Now, Detective Chase will not only have to deal with Mommy Dearest, but he'll also have to tackle his mom's shared past with DA Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers). Swickard shared his excitement of the new storyline, saying: