The Talk Will Broadcast One-Hour Mental Health Special on Oct. 8

CBS

The Talk will take a deep dive this week. On Oct. 8, the CBS chatfest will air "Having The Talk: Mental Health and Wellness," a one-hour special, from 2-3 PM EST.

Co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Eve will converse with a number of guests. Guests include Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson (who will helm a new talk show on mental health for Facebook Watch) and radio and media personality and bestselling author Charlamagne Tha God. Then, ABC News' chief meteorologist, Ginger Zee, will open up about her struggles with depression. The ladies will also chat with wellness expert and author Jay Shetty.

"Having The Talk: Mental Health and Wellness" is the first of a series of one-hour themed episodes set to air throughout the season. For example, “Having The Talk: Race” will air in February, which is Black History Month, and "Having The Talk: The State of Women Today" will air in March, which is Women's History Month.

Kristin Matthews, executive producer and showrunner, said in a statement:

In line with our season 11 theme, ‘Speak Up and Be Heard,’ our goal is to create conversations that will encourage open dialogue and help eliminate stigmas associated with mental illness.

Heather Gray, also an executive producer and showrunner, added: