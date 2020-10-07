Soap Alums Head Down UMC's 'Terror Lake Drive'

Malik Yoba/Fox, Shannon Kane/Steven Bergman, Lamman Rucker/PR Photos

Save room for some melanin-tinged drama this Thanksgiving! Urban Movie Channel is dropping its latest sudsy series, Terror Lake Drive just in time for the holiday.

From Deadline: Terror Lake Drive is "a suspenseful drama that follows a single mother from Baltimore who – on the heels of a recent pandemic and growing social unrest – relocates to Atlanta in an attempt to dodge her troubled past. As she settles into her new surroundings, she soon discovers that there are some things she can never run away from."

The limited series was created by Jerry LaMothe (Blackout) and Kajuana S. Marie (Data.Love.Repeat). Terror Lake Drive stars soap alums Malik Yoba (Empire), Shannon Kane (All My Children, Hollywood Heights) and Lamman Rucker (Greenleaf, All My Children, As The World Turns). Ambitions alums Samad Davis and Dianne Ashford serve as producer and line producer respectively.