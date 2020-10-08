Adrienne Houghton Discusses Remote Filming and Representation on The Real

Things are a bit different on this season of The Real. Not only are the ladies filming from home, but Tamera Mowry-Housley and Amanda Seales have also departed and Garcelle Beauvais has joined the panel. In an interview with the New York Post, returning co-host Adrienne Houghton discussed remote filming and how representation, both on screen and in terms of topics discussed, matters.

RELATED: WATCH: The Real Returns September 21!

Filming is now a family affair, the former 3LW singer said:

I start work at 9 a.m. and I’ve got my entire crew working at my house — meaning my mom, my dad, my sister and my husband. My mom is craft services and wardrobe, I handle my hair and makeup and my husband [Israel Houghton] is my technical crew. It’s been a lot of fun.

RELATED: WATCH: The Real's Adrienne Houghton Denies Co-Host Exits Will Affect Friendships

And having four women of color as co-hosts on the show is incredibly important, she added. Houghton noted:

We’re all producers, so we get a say in most of the topics we talk about. They come from our hearts and our minds, and things we find shocking, funny, heavy and deep. We all see what topics are coming up [for the next day] and the producers make sure we’re informed with articles and links to information about that topic.