Days of Our Lives Promo: Testosterone Runs Amok in Salem!

Lucas Adams, Mike C. Manning

Days of Our Lives is preempted for the remainder of this week. Here's what's coming up the week of October 12.

The aroma of testosterone in Salem ups the stakes in competition and aggression.

Jake (Brandon Barash) gets up in Chad's (Billy Flynn) grill and declares he's the elder heir to the DiMera fortune. Chad stands tall and square whilst daring him to throw the first punch. For once, Kate (Lauren Koslow) is unsure of which path to follow.

Claire's (Isabel Durant) green smoothie casts a spell on Charlie (Mike C. Manning). He's ready to ride to her rescue as he bucks up against Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Speaking of (not so) smooth . . . Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) tries to charm Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) (trust us dude, it's not that easy), but Xander (Paul Telfer) is having NONE of it.

Big Daddy Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) declares to Henry's pseudo-mama Nicole (Arianne Zucker) that he will kill Tripp with his bare hands.

John's (Drake Hogestyn) uncensored emotions get the best of him. He barrels past his bestie Steve (Stephen Nichols) and gives Tripp a knock out punch!

Watch the new DAYS promo below: