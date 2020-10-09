Ellen Debuts To a 37% Decrease in Total Viewership

Season 18 of Ellen premiered on September 21 and the numbers were less than stellar. Variety is reporting that in its first week, the long-running talk show averaged a 1.2 rating, equating to an approximate average of 1.7 million viewers each day. These numbers represent a gasp-inducing 37% drop from the 2019 premiere of season 17.

Other daytime talk shows, such as The Kelly Clarkson Show and Dr. Oz, premiered to reduced viewership, but not as much as Ellen. Two talk shows, Live with Kelly and Ryan and Tamron Hall, actually debuted to increased ratings.

Host Ellen DeGeneres was recently the subject of much media scrutiny, with reports of racism, sexual harassment, and abusive treatment running rampant amongst the staff. DeGeneres began her first episode with a monologue focused on setting the record straight and apologizing about these reports of abusive treatment.

