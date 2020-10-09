WATCH: The Real's Garcelle Beauvais Announces 'Real Housewives' Return

Steven Bergman Photography

Garcelle Beauvais will soon be pulling double duty once again. Not only is she co-hosting The Real, but she will also be returning to Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for a second season.

Beauvais told Entertainment Tonight with a chuckle:

I am returning to the Housewives, yes.

She added:

You know, you gotta be a little, a little brave, a little scared, a little ready. I mean, it’s all those things, and, uh, I say it with a laugh because I’m ready. But you’re never really ready.

Is Beauvais worried about going into her sophomore season on the reality hit? She teased:

I sort of got a warning from Ms. [Lisa] Rinna, so we’ll see. I’m ready, though. Bring it.

Watch the full chat below.