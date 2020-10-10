The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Carter Wants Zoe to Move In While Zende Moves In on Zoe

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Liam (Scott Clifton) continue with their ridiculous tension.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Zende (Delon de Metz) quickly move towards putting Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) in the rear view mirror.

Meanwhile . . . Carter does everything he can think of to impress Zoe.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) can't see straight when Hope (Annika Noelle) offers Zende an opportunity.

Finn wants Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to share her story with other folks dealing with recovery issues.

Zende puts pressure on Thomas to perform.

Hope's really irked at Liam for being all up in Steffy's business.

Steffy returns home from her quick stint at rehab.

In whiplash mode, Carter asks Zoe to move in.

Finn decides Steffy's best interests are served by reuniting with Kelly.