Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Philip Discovers That Sarah Is Xander's Kryptonite

Jay Kenneth Johnson, Linsey Godfrey

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) stresses over her decision to turn herself in.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) turn the liiiiights down . . . it's time to get romantic!

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Lani (Sal Stowers) are gutted by Kristen's decision.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) tries to hold John (Drake Hogestyn) back from killing Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Jake (Brandon Barash) gets up in Gwen's (Emily O'Brien) grill.

Who is calling Marlena (Deidre Hall)?

Xander (Paul Telfer) is PISSED when Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) takes more than a look at Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Brady wants to know a bit more about Philip's return.

Gwen snuggles up to Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Cady McClain).

Everybody run . . . Benny's (Robert Scott Wilson) got a gun!

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) and Victor (John Aniston) reminisce about their murderous history.

Somebody sneaks up on Ben.

Gwen takes a different tact.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) work together to figure out Ciara Alice's (Victoria Konefal) whereabouts.

Belle (Martha Madison) reconsiders helping Philip.

Abigail tries to get Chad to see the light about Jake.

Steve is a little suspicious when Tripp changes his story about Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Eli (Lamon Archey) lets Abe (James Reynolds) know about Trask's (Tina Huang) plans.

Philip figures out a way to get the best of Xander.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is forced to tell Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) about Allie.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) steps in with a possible solution about Allie and Tripp.

Chad makes an effort to bond with Jake.

Charlie (Mike C. Manning) is a strong shoulder for Claire (Isabel Durant).