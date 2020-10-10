General Hospital Spoilers: Ava Finds That Tryin' to Attend to Two Men Is Like a Ball and Chain

Maura West

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Ava (Maura West) is caught between Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ryan (Jon Lindstrom).

Mac (John J. York) gives Robert (Tristan Rogers) a talking to.

Anna (Finola Hughes) finally makes a decision about something.

Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) just doesn't know what to do about anything.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is despondent.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) makes some decisions.

Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) wants to help Brando (Johnny Wactor).

Sonny (Maurice Benard) thinks about what comes next.

Nikolas turns to Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Julian (William deVry) really wants to know what's going on.

Maxie has a couple of options for Spinelli (Bradford Anderson).

Jason (Steve Burton) and Sonny get to plotting.

Brook Lynn (Briana Lane) is under the gun.