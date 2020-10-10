WATCH: The Talk's Sharon Osbourne Gets HUGE Birthday Surprises From Hubby Ozzy and More!

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

The Talk went all out for Sharon Osbourne's birthday celebration. On Friday, Mrs. O got laughs and some surprises for her big day from her family, friends, and former colleagues. Sharon's hubby, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, appeared and declared his love for his wife. The Black Sabbath front man joked,

I hope you have the best day Sharon! I love you with all my heart. I cannot wait to see you. Can we go to bed tonight and just sleep? This pandemic nearly killed me. She’s at it all the time.

What's the best gift Osbourne has given Sharon? She revealed,

Ozzy is the best gift giver. He gave me our three children that I just love.

That wasn't good enough for co-host Sheryl Underwood, who wanted to know what Sharon gave her man this year. Osbourne cracked he didn't "remember" what she gave him with Sharon jumping in and saying,

Remember, Ozzy, you got me all the builders and the new bedroom and everything.

See what Osbourne had to say about his wife's remarks below!

Later, the show's creator and former co-host Sara Gilbert gave Osbourne a shock when she wished her pal a happy birthday, and reminisced about their time on the CBS talk show.

Watch the two reunite and Sara discuss her favorite memory of Sharon below!