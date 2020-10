The Young and the Restless Promo: The Abbotts Say Goodbye as Dina Goes On to Her Reward

Marla Adams

Dina's (Marla Adams) death will rock the Abbott family on The Young and the Restless. The family will gather to mourn the loss of a woman who led a larger than life . . . life.

Related: Marla Adams Departs The Young and the Restless

Check out the special Y&R promo below: