The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What's Sally Spectra Up to In Genoa City?

Courtney Hope

Sally: SoCal's Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) hits Genoa City on the heels of her latest scheme backfiring. She's out to make a fresh start. Look for Ms. Spectra to work for Fenmore's recent acquisition, Jabot Collective. Sally will also mix things up with some residents. Could she cause problems in Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer's (Hunter King) relationship?

Kyle: The Abbott heir is hiding a juicy secret. Will this cause some issues between him and Summer?

Dina: Say goodbye to the first Mrs. John Abbott, Sr. (Marla Adams). Dina is going to the upper room.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) gets help bringing his Abbott kin together from his pal Lauren (Tracey Bregman).

Ashley: The beauty (Eileen Davidson) opens up to the Black Knight, Victor (Eric Braeden). How will Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) feel about this?

Chance: The ex-Fed (Donny Boaz) is in big trouble because of his alliance with Adam (Mark Grossman). Will Chance get dragged down by Adam?

Nick/Phyllis: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) is in a challenging position due to the beef between Red (Michelle Stafford) and his big sister, Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Watch for Nick to attempt to broker a ceasefire between the two.

Lily: The communications exec (Christel Khalil) plays a game of chicken with Billy (Jason Thompson). Just who will blink first? Later, Lily has a conversation with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) about Hilary and her death.

Nate: The sexy doctor's (Sean Dominic) world starts to crumble.

Kevin: The computer hacker (Greg Rikaart) takes a trip down memory lane.