Days of Our Lives Pauses Production for Two Weeks After Positive COVID Test

Days of Our Lives has suspended production for the next two weeks after a member of the production team tested positive for coronavirus, Deadline reports. Corday Productions, which co-produces the soap with Sony Pictures TV, notified all cast, staff members, and crew in an e-mail.

RELATED: Days of Our Lives Heads Back into Production in September

The individual who "received a positive result as part of the production’s stringent testing protocol" is now in isolation, Deadline adds. Preliminary contact tracing has been finished, the publication continued, adding that

people identified as close contacts to the affected individual [have been] placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Out of "an abundance of caution," DAYS will disinfect and deep clean its production facilities on the Sony lot. Production is scheduled to pick back on Monday, Oct. 26. The halt in production will not affect the airdates of original episodes.