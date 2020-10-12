General Hospital Promo: Mac Wants Answers From Robert About His Peter Problem

John J. York, Tristan Rogers

Peter (Wes Ramsey) is getting more comfortable with his role in Maxie's (Kirsten Storms) life on General Hospital. Mac (John J. York) confronts Robert (Tristan Rogers) and pushes him to tell him why he hates Peter so much.

Ava (Maura West) plays with danger when she sweet talks Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) into helping her get a bit of revenge against her two-timin' husband Nikolas (Marcus Coloma).

Now that Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Dustin (Mark Lawson) have decided to be happy together under one roof, where does that leave Dante (Dominic Zamprogna)?

Big mama Jackie (Kim Delaney) warns her son Chase (Josh Swickard) that he needs to back off from an impending war or he may get caught in the crossfire.

Watch the new GH promo below: