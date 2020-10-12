Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives actress Kristian Alfonso (Hope Williams Brady) is departing her longtime home of Salem this week. The actress shared images of her final scenes, set to air on Oct. 14, on Instagram, in screenshots from Soap Opera Digest.

In the images, Alfonso appears to be crying, clutching something to her chest. The caption reveals that her son, Shawn-Douglas (Brandon Beemer), has just delivered some important "information about his sister," the presumed-dead Ciara (Victoria Konefal). Hope reads the envelope's contents and then receives comfort from her eldest child. Both look stricken.

