Tanner Novlan

Finn (Tanner Novlan) pays a visit to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in rehab and brings up Liam's (Scott Clifton) attachment to her. He says he understands it because of their history, which Steffy agrees with, mainly because of their connection through Kelly.

Finn jokes that it's a lot of baggage (son, that's not a joke). When Steffy smiles, he comments it's a smile that can light up the universe (wait . . . is he still joking?). He keeps schmoozing her just to keep her laughing.

Queso grande aside, he says he can't wait to see her back home with her daughter and amazing life. He tells Steffy it's a life he wants to be a part of, if that's okay with her. Steffy says they can make that work.

