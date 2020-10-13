Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks About Finding "Peace" After Departure from The Real

Tamera Mowry-Housley is loving life after The Real. The former talk show host is busy with many new ventures, but she's still in touch with her ex-colleagues.

The Sister, Sister alum told Entertainment Tonight:

Mowry-Housley is thrilled for The Real's new co-host, Garcelle Beauvais, whom she said she's known for years. And she's found "peace," she commented, working and living on her husband's family winery in Napa, California. She shared:

There's one word I can think of, and it's 'peace.' I have peace because I'm with my family and my family rejuvenates me. So being there for my family, being there for my children, they're at an age right now where they want mommy around. I'm a hands on parent. I like to help them whether it's in soccer, dance, obviously pre-COVID, but we still do those things at home, with school, with homework.

Mowry-Housley continued: