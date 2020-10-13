Mark Grossman

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) pays a visit to Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), who's made a remarkable recovery from childbirth. Though they are best friends, Chelsea complains that Adam (Mark Grossman) is pushing her away (the NERVE!). She confesses how the fallout from the exposé is crashing all around her and Adam, and says they may need to shut down the clothing line. Chloe reassures Chelsea she's not ready to accept defeat and they will find a way.

Chelsea's full of good news for her friend. She thanks Chloe for her optimism, then lodges another complaint when she tells Chloe she had to send Connor away to boarding school to keep him safe. Chloe extends her sympathies, but reminds her that this is the path of life with Adam. The sooner Chelsea understands it, the better off she'll be. Chelsea however, doesn't want to hear it. Chloe just tells her to stay focused on herself and Connor because she's more than just Adam's fiancé.

Adam and Sharon (Sharon Case) are at Crimson Lights. Sharon encourages Adam to go home to Chelsea. Adam claims Chelsea doesn't believe in him, but Sharon can always see the good in him, regardless of how he's hurt her. Adam declares that's why he never stopped loving her. Sharon, who's made a remarkable recovery from surgery, tells him he doesn't mean it because he's feeling betrayed by Chelsea.

Adam claims he had a lifetime of history with Sharon before he met Chelsea (ahem . . . no Nicholas?). Sharon says it's just history and Adam asks her not to push him away. Adam states that Sharon will never love Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) the way she loves him. Adam tells Sharon they are meant to be.

