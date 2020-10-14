Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of October 12, 2020

All My Children
- Shari Headley (ex-Mimi) stars in Coming 2 America, which, according to Deadline, is likely to be picked up by Amazon for $125 million
Another World
- Amy Carlson (ex-Josie) will recur on Season 2 of FBI: Most Wanted as bounty hunter Jackie Ward
As the World Turns
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
- Briana Lane (Brook Lynn) has released a single, "Bad," as part of indie duo CADEAUX; take a listen here
- Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily) has joined the board of theater company Soho Rep.
- Sydney Mikayla (Trina) participated in a San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) panel previewing season three of Netflix's Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, streaming Oct. 12; watch it here
Guiding Light
- Allison Janney (ex-Ginger) stars in the dramedy film Breaking News in Yuba County, set to be released in North America on Jan. 29, 2021
- Ashley Williams (ex-Dani) stars in Hallmark's Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater, airing on Nov. 7 at 8 PM EST
- Bethany Joy Lenz (ex-Michelle) stars in the drama Blindfire, which focuses on police brutality, out in select theaters Nov. 13 and on VOD Nov. 20
Loving
One Life to Live
Passions
- Charles Divins (ex-Chad) is one of two news anchors heading up the new Dallas-Forth Worth news channel Spectrum News 1, launching Oct. 16
The Young and the Restless
- Corbin Bernsen (ex-Todd) stars in the inspirational Christmas movie The Farmer and the Delle: Saving Santaland, on VOD, cable, and DVD on Nov. 17; watch the trailer here
- Adam Lazarre-White (ex-Nathan) won AudioFile's October 2020 Earphones Award for his narration of S.A. Cosby's novel Blacktop Wasteland
- Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) stars in the holiday flick Joy & Hope