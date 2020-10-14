Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of October 12, 2020 - Daytime Confidential

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of October 12, 2020

Author:
Publish date:
trent dawson atwt gh

Trent Dawson

All My Children

  • Shari Headley (ex-Mimi) stars in Coming 2 America, which, according to Deadline, is likely to be picked up by Amazon for $125 million

Another World

  • Amy Carlson (ex-Josie) will recur on Season 2 of FBI: Most Wanted as bounty hunter Jackie Ward

As the World Turns

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

  • Briana Lane (Brook Lynn) has released a single, "Bad," as part of indie duo CADEAUX; take a listen here
  • Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily) has joined the board of theater company Soho Rep.
  • Sydney Mikayla (Trina) participated in a San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) panel previewing season three of Netflix's Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, streaming Oct. 12; watch it here

Guiding Light

  • Allison Janney (ex-Ginger) stars in the dramedy film Breaking News in Yuba County, set to be released in North America on Jan. 29, 2021
  • Ashley Williams (ex-Dani) stars in Hallmark's Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater, airing on Nov. 7 at 8 PM EST
  • Bethany Joy Lenz (ex-Michelle) stars in the drama Blindfire, which focuses on police brutality, out in select theaters Nov. 13 and on VOD Nov. 20

Loving

One Life to Live

Passions

  • Charles Divins (ex-Chad) is one of two news anchors heading up the new Dallas-Forth Worth news channel Spectrum News 1, launching Oct. 16

The Young and the Restless

  • Corbin Bernsen (ex-Todd) stars in the inspirational Christmas movie The Farmer and the Delle: Saving Santaland, on VOD, cable, and DVD on Nov. 17; watch the trailer here
  • Adam Lazarre-White (ex-Nathan) won AudioFile's October 2020 Earphones Award for his narration of S.A. Cosby's novel Blacktop Wasteland
  • Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) stars in the holiday flick Joy & Hope 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories