Days of Our Lives Recap: Kate and Jake Throw Shade In the Face of All That Heat

Lauren Koslow

We begin our day in Salem with Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Jake (Brandon Barash) bickering. Kate both demeans Jake's intelligence and trashes him for being ho-ish . . . enter Chad (Billy Flynn).

At the DiMera mansion, Abigail (Marci Miller) and Gwen (Emily O'Brien) are sipping tea whilst Abs explains the year that Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves) was in a coma. In 2 weeks, it's the two anniversary of Mama Jen waking up. Gwen has a SPLENDID idea of how to celebrate!

In Horton Square, Jennifer Rose and Jack (Matthew Ashford) are talking to Brady (Eric Martsolf) about Kristen's (Stacy Haiduk) dilemma with D.A. Trask (Tina Huang). Brady explains that Trask claims she has dug up some evidence that will prove Kristen stabbed Victor (John Aniston).

Side Note: I wonder if we might revisit Kristen's friendship with Jennifer Rose. Stacy Haiduk as Kristen and Cady McClain as Jennifer Rose might be the perfect opportunity to test the waters.

At the Salem PD, Melinda is awaiting the arrival of Detective Grant . . . in walks Lani (Sal Stowers), which is CLEARLY not the detective Trask she was expecting to see. As soon as she sees Lani, she flashes back to showing Eli (Lamon Archey) the evidence that implicates Lani in Kristen's escape . . . and sending Lani and his unborn children to Statesville.

Meanwhile, Kristen is checking herself out in the mirror when Eli comes a knockin' to inform her that he's got the goods to send her to the pokey. Kristen is a wee stunned, since she already agreed to bite the bullet, and now Eli went on and wielded his iPhone for evil.

That's how our day began in Salem. Do you think Kate and Jake have heat? What else about the episode filled you with glee or weighed you down with doom? Watch the video below and sound off in the comments!