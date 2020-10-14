Mr. Chase is getting a new face! Entertainment Weekly has revealed that General Hospital has recast the role of Gregory Chase, previously played by James Read, with Chesapeake Shores actor Gregory Harrison.

RELATED: Josh Swickard Dishes Juicy Family Reveal on General Hospital

Gregory is the father of half-brothers Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard). He shares his younger son with Jackie Templeton (Kim Delaney).

EW reports that Harrison filmed his first episode on Oct. 14, so fans will see him on their screens in several weeks.