Today Show's Savannah Guthrie Slammed for Moderating Trump Town Hall

NBC has announced that, on Oct. 15 at 8 PM EST, it will host a presidential town hall with Donald Trump, moderated by Today Show host Savannah Guthrie. It will take place on the same day and at the same time as another, previously-scheduled town hall over on ABC for Joe Biden.

The town hall situation came about after Trump refused to take place in a virtual debate due to coronavirus precautions. Guthrie will coordinate Trump taking questions from as-yet-undecided voters, but she's come under fire for participating in a just-scheduled event which will divide the nation's attentions between candidates.

