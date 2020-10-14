Days of Our Lives' Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady) sat down with NBC South Florida's 6 in the Mix to discuss working with her on-screen mom Kristian Alfonso (Hope Williams Brady). The Emmy nominee also talked about her and Alfonso's respective departures.

Konefal said:

First of all, Kristian Alfonso, who plays Hope, is amazing. The moment that I set foot on stage, like two-and-a-half or almost three years ago, she took me under her wing and she showed me the ropes and assured me that everything's going to be okay, because I was a bit nervous because this was my first first studio job.

She was surprised to learn of Alfonso leaving the show, Konefal explained:

Yeah, well, I had already announced that I would be taking a break from the show as well. So that was a couple of months before she made her announcement, but hers came completely out of the blue. I had no idea, but I’m in full support of it. I’d kind of be a hypocrite if I said, 'No, they’re going to miss you.'

What's next for Konefal? She teased:

I might come out with some music pretty soon. Music has always been a passion of mine, so I might be switching gears for a second.

