Jay Kenneth Johnson

We begin our day in Salem at Titan with Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) sitting at the helm and giving a call to his nameless contact. Philip is REALLY unwell with Victor (John Aniston) hiring Xander (Paul Telfer) back. He is trying to figure out what to do . . . and just as he suggests offing Xander . . . Belle (Martha Madison) appears at the door.

At the Salem Inn, Ben's (Robert Scott Wilson) looking pale and tragic, and considering sending Vincent (Michael Teh) on to his reward. Just as he reaches the height of his despondency, there's a knock at the door. Lo and behold, it's Claire (Isabel Durant)! She's there to offer her condolences and tells him about her plans for a memorial to celebrate Ciara Alice's life. Ben is none too pleased to hear it.

In the park, Eli (Lamon Archey) is listening to his recording of Kristen's (Stacy Haiduk) confession . . . IN PUBLIC WITH NO HEADPHONES . . . WHICH HE DELETES! Enter Abe (James Reynolds), who wonders why Eli is all out in public talking to himself.

At the Salem PD, Lani is chatting with Brady (Eric Martsolf) about a possible solution to the, Kristen knifed your Uncle Victor thang. Just as Lani (Sal Stowers) and Melinda (Tina Huang) are about to bring the thang to a close, in walks Kristen to muck everything up and confess. She did it! She stabbed Victor!

That concludes the beginning of our day in Salem. What do you think? What else happened in this episode that either thrilled you to pieces or sent you reeling in despair? We want to hear from YOU! Sound off in the comments!