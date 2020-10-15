Congrats are in order for The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy)! The Emmy-winning actress and her husband, Elan Ruspoli, are expecting their second child, she announced in an Instagram video.

The IG video includes the caption "Verified Once you pop, the fun don’t stop! Round 2 Lego!" and the hashtag #23weeks. As she walks into the room in the clip, Jacqui is wearing just a baggy onesie. Picking up a pair of fabulous boots, she shrugs and tosses them into the air. Cut to the mama-to-be bearing her baby bump in nothing but a white button-down, underwear, and said boots!

Ruspoli and MacInnes Wood welcomed their first child, son Rise Harlen, on March 4, 2019.

Watch the cute clip below.