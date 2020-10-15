Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) pays tribute to his mother, Dina (Marla Adams).

Kyle/Summer: Skyle (Michael Mealor and Hunter King) hit another rough patch when Summer makes Kyle face reality. Will these two survive?

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) has to put out some fires that she stumbles upon. Later, Phyllis goes to Billy (Jason Thompson) for a favor. What's Phyllis up to?

Rey/Sharon/Nick: As the Det. (Jordi Vilasuso) and the budding therapist (Sharon Case) plan for their future, Sharon and her ex, Nick (Joshua Morrow), start to worry about Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and the aftermath of Billy's exposé on Adam (Mark Grossman).

Chelsea: The con artist/fashion designer (Melissa Claire Egan) draws a line in the sand with Adam.

Billy/Lily: The Abbott bad boy and the communications exec (Christel Khalil) try to figure out their relationship. Will lightning strike twice with these two? Meanwhile, watch for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to give some advice to Lily.

Devon/Elena: The brooding billionaire's (Bryton James) world is rocked once again, courtesy of his lady love Dr. (Brytni Sarpy). The couple preps for Devon's big moment to be honored at the gala for his charitable contributions and work in the business community. Devon wants to have fun and go all out for Elena, due to her tireless work at the clinic, and get them a suite at the Grand Phoenix to get ready in and stay overnight. Meanwhile, Elena tries to keep it all together, but the guilt of sleeping with her man's cousin Nate (Sean Dominic) is starting to eat away at her.

Devon senses Elena's a bit stressed, but he thinks it's due to Amanda (Mishael Morgan) being Hilary's sister. As the event gets underway, the couple kicks it with Phick when Nick brings it up to Devon that he saw both Nate and Elena working late at the clinic to treat Jared. Naturally, Devon is taken aback because the mogul didn't know about this. Later, when Devon gets his award, he questions Elena about what took place at the clinic, and she tells him it was Jared. Devon asks his lady why she didn't tell him about the teen, since he was close to him. Elena starts to get uneasy with Devon's questions and runs to their suite at the hotel.

Devon finds her in their room, and Elena is a mess. Devon chalks it up to her being upset over Jared. As he comforts her, Elena starts talking while she's crying and starts to talk about losing her restraint and finally blurts out she slept with Nate and apologizes for her indiscretion. Watch for Nate and Elena's dirty deed to have a ripple effect on others.

Chance: The ex-Fed's (Donny Boaz) past misdeeds finally are unveiled.

Kevin/Gloria/Michael: The Baldwin-Fisher gang is in for a surprise when the zany matriarch (Judith Chapman) of their clan makes her return to Genoa City. In true Gloria fashion, she shows up unannounced at the Chancellor Mansion as Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) nest with their newborn son. While Gloria is busy fawning over the newest addition to the family, to Chloe's delight, Kevin wants to know what mess his mama has gotten herself in.

He and his big brother, Michael (Christian LeBlanc), haven't heard from her since she left town, so he knows something is up. While Gloria and Chloe are with the baby, Kevin slyly puts in a call to Michael about Gloria being back. While Kevin stalls for Michael to come, Kevin starts to grill his mama about what she's been doing since she dipped from Genoa City, but GloWorm is not thrilled at her son's third degree and leaves. Watch for both of Gloria's boys to try and discover what drove her back to town.