WATCH: Jeopardy Ends With 1 Contestant In Final Round

When has the last time Jeopardy! had only one player make it to the final round? Dunno, neither could host Alex Trebek. On Tuesday's episode of the long-running game show, one contestant made it to Final Jeopardy. That's right. Returning champion Kevin Walsh was the only player to make it to the final round after his competitors Natt Supab and Alex Switzky were bounced from the main rounds with both nabbing a zero balance.

Trebek joked about the situation saying,

The stage looks like a very lonely place right now. I cannot recall the last time we had only one player in ‘Final Jeopardy!'



That's because it has NEVER happened in the show's long history. Watch Trebek and Walsh discuss the event and his win below.