WATCH: Neve Campbell Is Ready to 'Scream' Again

Neve Campbell

Neve Campbell is ready to slip back into the roll of Sidney Prescott and kick serial killer butt! Campbell appeared on The Talk, where she discussed the upcoming 5th installment of the slasher film. Campbell explained to the ladies how thrilled she was to return to the hit franchise and reunite with her co-stars. Campbell stated,

Oh you guys, I’m 47 and I’m going to be covered in blood (laughs). I’m excited to get back to it. I’m excited to see Courteney [Cox] and David [Arquette]. I’m excited to see this young new cast. I’m excited to work with these new directors. I had been apprehensive because our incredible director, Wes Craven, passed away and I wasn’t sure about doing a film without him. But the new directors came to me with this beautiful letter, saying they’ve become directors and love film because of these films and because of Wes. And they really want to be true to his story and his journey with these films. So, I was really happy to hear that.

