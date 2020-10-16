NBC

Robyn Griggs, who starred on Another World as Maggie Cory from 1993 to 1995, revealed on Facebook that she is battling cervical cancer. The actress, who also appeared on One Life to Live from 1991 to 1992 as Stephanie Hobart, is raising money for her medical treatment on the social media site.

Griggs stated that she has "stage 4 Endocervical Adeno" and she can no longer work. She added: