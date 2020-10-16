Leslie Jones Shares Love of Game Shows and  'Supermarket Sweep' Reboot

Comedian Leslie Jones is hosting ABC's reboot of Supermarket Sweep, debuting Oct. 18 at 8 PM EST. The classic game show is still a fan favorite, and Jones is the perfect host. In a chat with Entertainment Weekly, the Saturday Night Live grad confessed to a deep love of game shows and what sets Sweep apart from other fun programs.

Jones is a longtime gameshow fan, saying:

There were a lot of game shows I wanted to be on. I wrote Wheel of Fortune so much that they sent me a letter saying, 'Hey, we know. We got it.' [Laughs] I’m a game show head! Supermarket Sweep was one of those game shows where it was like, you don’t even have to really be smart. I know grocery stores, and I know what the hell is expensive and what’s not. It’s just a show for regular people. [It’s not like] Jeopardy! — you don’t have to know 17 states and s---; you just have to know where the steaks are.

She wanted to be a contestant on Sweep back in the day, dishing:

When I was trying to get on Supermarket Sweep, [the prize] was, like, $5,000 — after taxes, it was still gonna be more than I had. These contestants are real people: some who want to put people through college; there's people who want to pay bills; there's people who have children they need to take care of. Especially during COVID, for us to be able to give this type of money away is life-changing and wonderful.

COVID-19 filming protocol changed a lot about the show, Jones added: