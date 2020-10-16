Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Beth Maitland (Traci Abbott) is bidding adieu to her on-screen mother, Marla Adams (Dina Abbott Mergeron). As Dina passes on this week, Maitland told TV Insider about Traci dealing with her loss and assuming the role of Genoa City's resident mother figure.

Despite Dina abandoning her family, Traci dealt with this trauma and became a warm, maternal presence in the Abbott house and the community at large. Maitland explained that this character evolution is natural, saying:

Traci found other ways to be maternal to everyone. She’s the ‘auntie’ everyone goes to. She came by that either being raised by wolves – or John Abbott (Jerry Douglas). The children had to find a way to be alone. They had John and [family housekeeper] Mamie (Veronica Redd) and other loving examples, but those characters had to find a way to be a parent without having had that example. Then, Dina comes back, broken. We asked, ‘Do we sink to her level and send her away or do we be the people we’ve become and live by our father’s example?’ That’s the key to this story – forgiveness.

Traci's daughter, Colleen Carlton (last played by Tammin Sursok), died years ago, so Maitland was asked whether or not she'd like to play a "long-lost baby" storyline. She replied:

Well. Here are my thoughts: I’d play it and I’d play it to the hilt. I just feel like there are also some cliches in daytime you wish you didn’t have to visit. I’d much prefer Traci taking on the role of a mother figure to someone who doesn’t have a mother. We see traces of that in her relationship with Lily (Christel Khalil). I’d like to see Traci and Theo (Tyler Johnson) develop a close relationship, as she may be the only person who could understand him.

