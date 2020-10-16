WATCH: The Young and the Restless Says Farewell to Marla Adams

Photo provided by CBS

The Young and the Restless is paying tribute to Marla Adams (Dina) as she takes her final bow on its sound stage. The number-one daytime drama gave Adams a farewell party after taping her final scene, which aired today, where her co-stars paid tribute to the legendary actress. Adams discussed how she adored playing the role of John Abbott Sr.'s (Jerry Douglas) first wife and mother to children Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland). Adams stated,

Of all the characters I've played, from The Secret Storm to Broadway, this has been the most astonishing, amazing part I've ever had the privilege to play.

During the tribute, Adams' onscreen son discussed what she's taught him while the two have worked together throughout the years. Bergman stated,

You taught us to remember to be grateful and it has been a valuable lesson I will take long after you leave here today. Thank you for all you gave in bringing Dina to life. You really left your mark.

Watch the farewell and hear what Adams hopes happens for Dina below.