The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Flo Shocks Wyatt By Inviting Quinn to Move In!

Katrina Bowden

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Liam (Scott Clifton) continues to hate, hate, hate Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) try to cheer Eric (John McCook) up.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn get a little closer.

Hope (Annika Noelle) wants Liam to really think about whether or not he wants to be married to her.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) comes unhinged when Flo (Katrina Bowden) invites Quinn (Rena Sofer) to move in.

In a stunning twist, Liam realizes he is wrong.

Brooke is a wee bit worried about Hope working with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) sings a song for Zende (Delon de Metz).

Once Zoe's pipes are warmed up, she hits the sheets with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Liam has some stuff to tell Hope about Thomas.

Somebody comes to see Zende.