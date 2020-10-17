George DelHoyo

The power goes out all over Salem on Days of Our Lives. A trio of treacherous jailbirds, Orpheus (George DelHoyo), Clyde (James Read), and Dr. Rolf (William Utay), manage to escape in the darkness. Orpheus turns up to have a not-so-friendly chat with his number one mark, Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Meanwhile, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) has more visions of his missing wife, Ciara (Victoria Konefal). Have no fear, Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Eli (Lamon Archey) are on the case!

Brady (Eric Martsolf) overhears Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) on the phone with his mystery connection. He accuses Philip of being in league with someone, a comment which Philip blows off.

Poor, hapless Charlie (Mike C. Manning) gets locked in the office and it looks like only Claire (Isabel Durant) can save him . . . again.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) tries to give Xander (Paul Telfer) a hard time, but his charm, love, and sexiness wear her down.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: