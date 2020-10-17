Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Jan Spears Uses The Blackout to Play Hell With Belle

Heather Lindell

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

A blackout leads to a long night in Salem.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) freak out when baby Henry disappears.

Orpheus (George DelHoyo), Clyde (James Read), and Dr. Rolf (William Utay) make a run for it.

Roman (Josh Taylor) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) are really concerned about Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

John (Drake Hogestyn) has an intense sit down with Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) has some devious fun in the dark with Belle (Martha Madison).

Clyde encounters Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Brady (Eric Martsolf) goes IN on Xander (Paul Telfer).

Kayla and Steve gotta secret can they keep it . . . from Tripp (Lucas Adams)?

Jake (Brandon Barash) confronts Gwen (Emily O'Brien) about her party planning.

Dr. Rolf holds Chad (Billy Flynn) at gunpoint.

John and Belle have a sit down.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) tries to get John to relax.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) has questions about Xander.

Eli (Lamon Archey) is still hiding things from Lani (Sal Stowers).

Charlie (Mike C. Manning) and Claire (Isabel Durant) enjoy a little flirtatious bonding time.

Ben is ready to seek vengeance for Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Eli has questions for Ben.

Ben has a vision of Ciara.

Orpheus reaches out to Marlena for help.

Clyde tries to keep Ben from spiraling.

Gwen has plans for the entire Deveraux family.

Brady discovers Philip's (Jay Kenneth Johnson) plan to take down Xander.

Clyde compromises Ben.