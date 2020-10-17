General Hospital Spoilers: Monica Pushes Ned to Clean Up His Messy Marriage

Leslie Charleson, Wally Kurth

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

The police want to question Carly (Laura Wright) about Nelle.

Chase (Josh Swickard) finds Jordan's (Briana Nicole Henry) behavior suspicious.

Monica (Leslie Charleson) wants Ned (Wally Kurth) to come clean with Olivia (Lisa LoCicero).

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) have a sit down.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) continues his plans with Sonny to infiltrate Cyrus' (Jeff Kober) camp.

It seems Mike had a will.

Julian (William deVry) is PISSED!

Ava (Maura West) tries to calm Julian down.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) offers Nina (Cynthia Watros) a helping hand.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) turns to Sonny (Maurice Benard) as she suspects Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is hitting the sauce.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) begs for Lizzie Beth's (Rebecca Herbst) forgiveness.

Valentin gets to say "I told you so!"

Nikolas hopes Alexis can do him a solid.