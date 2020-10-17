WATCH: Take a Walk Down Memory Lane With The Young and the Restless' Dina Mergeron

Marla Adams

The Young and the Restless said goodbye to one its most memorable characters, Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams). Dina rocked the Abbott family from its foundation when she reappeared in Genoa City in 1983. She's been a force ever since.

Related: The Young and the Restless Says Farewell to Marla Adams

The CBS soap made a tribute video of some of Dina's best moments. Watch the video and share some of your favorite Dina memories in the comments below!